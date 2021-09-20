Gov’t Cleared to Borrow UGX 530bn Loan for Construction of Secondary Schools

In short
According to the Ministry, 116 schools will be constructed out of which 84 schools will be in non-refugee hosting districts while 32 new schools in the refugee-hosting districts. At least 61 existing schools in refugee-hosting districts will also be expanded.
Gov’t Cleared to Borrow UGX 530bn Loan for Construction of Secondary Schools20 Sep 2021, 19:09 Comments 163 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Education Updates
The house beeing constructed by the UPDF Engineering Brigade at Koro subcounty in Gulu district. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.