Gov’t Cleared to Borrow UGX 530bn Loan for Construction of Secondary Schools

20 Sep 2021, 19:09 Comments 163 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Education Updates
According to the Ministry, 116 schools will be constructed out of which 84 schools will be in non-refugee hosting districts while 32 new schools in the refugee-hosting districts. At least 61 existing schools in refugee-hosting districts will also be expanded.

 

