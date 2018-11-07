In short
In a statement issued on Tuesday evening on behalf of the Gender Ministry Permanent Secretary, James Ebitu, the Director of Social Protection, says the companies have been closed for failing to adhere to regulations under the Employment and Recruitment of Ugandan Migrant Workers Abroad Regulations of 2005.
Gov't Closes 3 Labour Export Companies7 Nov 2018, 06:51 Comments 250 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: labour exportation companies govt closes labour exportation companies labour exportation companies abuse laws
Mentioned: sauman services limited james ebitu karibun international limited frontiers international limited mind international limited swift international recruiters limited rokas recruitment services limited fountain security services abroad placement (u) limited
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.