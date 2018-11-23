In short
Development Channels problems started when more than 300 Ugandans allegedly reported cases of fraud under the guise of fighting poverty in Africa. The victims were lured into buying gadgets, which would give him life time shares in the company.
Gov't Closes Development Channel Offices in Nakawa
The Offices of Development Channel in Kitintale that have been Closed by Security
In short
