Govt Collections Increased, But Short of Target - URA

In short
In real terms, this reflects a growth in revenue of Ushs2.511 trillion, while the Tax to GDP ratio grew by 1% to 12.99%.
However, this performance means the URA did not hit the target set by the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development to collect Ushs 21.638 trillion.
Govt Collections Increased, But Short of Target - URA15 Jul 2021, 19:20 Comments 99 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates
In short
