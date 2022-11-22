In short
The contract for the construction of St. Mugagga Seed Secondary School in Muhangi village in Mugarama sub county has been awarded to Niem Establishment Limited.
Kibaale Gets UGX 3Bn Seed School
Nyairongo seed school in Kikuube.Government has launched the construction of UGX 3Bn St.Mugaga Seed school in Kibaale.
