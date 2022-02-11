In short
The 170 billion Shillings project was completed as part of the efforts to develop infrastructure and address key bottlenecks that were hampering the mobility of tourists to Queen Elizabeth National Park.
Govt Commissions Newly Constructed Kasese-Katunguru Road
The multi billion project is part of efforts to develop infrastructure to support development in Kasese
