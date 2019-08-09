In short
The money to be disbursed through the National Agricultural Advisory Services (NAADS) over the next four years will be used for procuring inputs, opening land and access roads in the plantation, planting and field management of 15,000 acres of a sugar estate in Lamwo.
Gov't Commits an Additional UGX 53billion to Atiak Sugarcane Out Growers
9 Aug 2019
