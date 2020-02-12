Gov’t Conducting Impact Assessment on Isimba Dam Bridge Despite Being Under Construction

In short
Suzan Lakot Oruni, the Uganda Peoples Defense Forces (UPDF) representative questioned why funds are being wasted to do an assessment, and yet the project was already being implemented.
Gov’t Conducting Impact Assessment on Isimba Dam Bridge Despite Being Under Construction12 Feb 2020, 06:50 Comments 121 Views Parliament Environment Updates
Simon Kasyate UEGCL
The 183 MW Hydro Power dam under construction at Isimba along River Nile in Kayunga District. Login to license this image from 1$.
