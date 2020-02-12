Alex Otto
06:52

Gov’t Conducting Impact Assessment on Isimba Dam Bridge Despite Being Under Construction

12 Feb 2020, 06:50 Comments 121 Views Parliament Environment Updates
The 183 MW Hydro Power dam under construction at Isimba along River Nile in Kayunga District. Simon Kasyate UEGCL

The 183 MW Hydro Power dam under construction at Isimba along River Nile in Kayunga District. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Suzan Lakot Oruni, the Uganda Peoples Defense Forces (UPDF) representative questioned why funds are being wasted to do an assessment, and yet the project was already being implemented.

 

Tagged with: Environment Impact Assessment Environment assessment and Isimba Isimba Dam Bridge Isimba dam enviroment
Mentioned: Ministry of Energy Parliament

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.