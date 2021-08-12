In short
The Higher Education State Minister, John Chrysostom Muyingo, says while prioritizing the safety of learners and teachers, the ministry together with their counterparts in the ministry of health, are critically examining all possible avenues that will eventually inform the safe reopening of schools.
Gov't Open to Alternatives for School Reopening
12 Aug 2021
Kampala, Uganda
In short
