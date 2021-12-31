Gov’t Considering Covidex as Prescription for Covid-19, says Minister Musenero

In short
Musenero said during a Drug Development Concept and Opportunities Webinar on Friday that since NDA approved the herbal medicine as a supportive drug, they have been engaged in finding data which can help in the prescription of the covidex as a drug for covid-19.
Gov’t Considering Covidex as Prescription for Covid-19, says Minister Musenero31 Dec 2021, 17:21 Comments 221 Views Mbale, Eastern Region, Uganda Health Science and technology Updates
Prof Gyagenda(L) IUIU Rector Minister Monica Musenero and IUIU Vice Rector Finance and Administration Prof Abdul Kaziba Mpaata
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.