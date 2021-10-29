In short
The central tracking system, which is under development will give each HIV patient a unique identifying code, from which they can be centrally monitored at any services delivery point across the country.
Govt Considers Automated Identification for HIV Patients
29 Oct 2021
Masaka, Uganda
Members of the Parliament Committee on HIV $AID with the chat showing case prevalence in Central Regioon
