Gov't Considers Special Term for Semi-Candidates in Revised School Calendar

3 Mar 2021, 19:57 Comments 192 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
Ismael Mulindwa, the chairperson of the Covid-19 education response committee,

In short
Ismael Mulindwa, the director in charge of basic and secondary education says that after several meetings, they have realized that semi-candidates in primary six, Senior three, and senior five had been allocated limited time to run through their respective class syllabi before they can be promoted to candidate classes.

 

