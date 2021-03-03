In short
Ismael Mulindwa, the director in charge of basic and secondary education says that after several meetings, they have realized that semi-candidates in primary six, Senior three, and senior five had been allocated limited time to run through their respective class syllabi before they can be promoted to candidate classes.
Gov't Considers Special Term for Semi-Candidates in Revised School Calendar3 Mar 2021, 19:57 Comments 192 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
