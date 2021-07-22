Julius Ocungi
14:06

Gov’t Defers Covid-19 Cash Payment for 600 in Kitgum

22 Jul 2021, 14:05 Comments 121 Views Kitgum, Uganda Northern Business and finance Local government Updates

In short
Some 3,675 people were registered within the Municipality to get the 100,000 Shillings cash relief for those whose daily earnings were affected by the 42 days’ lockdown instituted by the government.

 

Tagged with: covid-19 emergency relief cash

