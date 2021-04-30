In short
The government targets to vaccinate at least 3 million head of cattle by the end of the exercise, out of the total national cattle stock of 14.8 million, according to State Minister for Animal Husbandry, Bright Rwamirama.
Minister Rwamirama is worried that the quarantines might take longer than planned because of failure by officials and farmers to respect the guidelines.
Gov't Delivers 900,000 Vaccine Dozes for FMD30 Apr 2021, 18:06 Comments 239 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Business and finance Updates
