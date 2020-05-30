In short
According to veterinary department in the three districts, the ministry of Agriculture Animal Industry and Fisheries delivered 10, 000 vaccines to each district.
Gov't Delivers Vaccines for Foot and Mouth Disease in Karamoja30 May 2020, 16:38 Comments 188 Views Moroto, Uganda Agriculture Local government Updates
In short
Tagged with: Foot and Mouth Disease in cattle animal diseases governement procures vaccines from foot and mouth disease vaccines
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.