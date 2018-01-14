Sarah Opendi, the Minister of State for Health – General Duties holding the portfolio for Minister of Health

In short

This incident sent a wave of fear among residents and authorities who demanded government explanation. Opendi however on Sunday January 14 told URN that laboratory results blood samples from the deceased received on January 13, 2018 were negative for CCHF and other Viral Hemorrhagic Fevers including Ebola, Marburg, Rift Valley Fever and Sosuga.