Jesse Johnson James
16:17

Gov’t Earmarks UGX 19bn to Construct Fruit Processing Factory in Nwoya

17 Jun 2020, 16:14 Comments 87 Views Nwoya District, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Northern Report
One of the orange trees in Nwoya

In short
Nakakande Khadija, the Communication Officer of National Agricultural Advisory Services –NAADS told URN in an interview that the Nwoya Fruit Processing Factory project is a presidential pledge to the people of Nwoya and that it shall benefit over 5,000 fruit out-growers in the district who are growing mangoes, oranges and guava.

 

