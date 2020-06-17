In short
Nakakande Khadija, the Communication Officer of National Agricultural Advisory Services –NAADS told URN in an interview that the Nwoya Fruit Processing Factory project is a presidential pledge to the people of Nwoya and that it shall benefit over 5,000 fruit out-growers in the district who are growing mangoes, oranges and guava.
Gov’t Earmarks UGX 19bn to Construct Fruit Processing Factory in Nwoya17 Jun 2020, 16:14 Comments 87 Views Nwoya District, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Northern Report
In short
Tagged with: gov't earmarks ugx 19bn to construct fruit processing factory in nwoya guava mangoes national agricultural advisory services nwoya district local government oranges
Mentioned: nwoya district
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.