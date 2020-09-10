Gov’t Embarks on Process to Review Extractive Laws

In short
The EITI boosting of a membership of 54 countries worldwide lays a foundation for transparent and accountable management of a country’s natural resource wealth.
It sets out standards of disclosure of all information along the extractive industry value chain from the point of extraction, revenue generation and sharing, awarding of contracts and licenses, to final expenditure of all proceeds.
Gov’t Embarks on Process to Review Extractive Laws10 Sep 2020, 19:42 Comments 109 Views Parliament Report
