Olive Nakatudde
17:51

Gov’t Entities Failed to Spend UGX 951Billion

7 May 2021, 17:49 Comments 140 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Business and finance Report
Parliament's Budget Committee Chairperson Amos Lugoloobi.

Parliament's Budget Committee Chairperson Amos Lugoloobi.

In short
Amos Lugoloobi, the chairman of the Budget Committee of Parliament said, in a report presented to Parliament today that the Uganda National Roads Authority-UNRA, Uganda Police Force and Electoral Commission account for the agencies with the biggest unspent balances.

 

Tagged with: 951 billion unspent financial year 2020/2021 budget

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.