In short
The meeting held at the EU residence in Kololo last night was led by the EU ambassador to Uganda Attilio Pacifici, and attended by representatives from EU partner states, the United States Ambassador to Uganda Deborah Malac and Officials from the Judiciary, led by the Chief Justice Bart Katureebe, Justice Minister Otafire Kahinda, and Attorney General William Byaruhanga.
Gov't, European Union Delegation Meet over Electoral Reforms2 Aug 2019, 10:03 Comments 115 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Updates
In short
Tagged with: 2021 elections EU,US and Government meet Judiciary electoral reform tabled electoral reforms
Mentioned: Ministry of justice european union
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.