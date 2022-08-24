Gov’t Explains Parish Development Model Payment Changes

In short

here are over 10,594 parishes in the country and the launch of the PDM programme also operationalized parish SACCOS through which people will be able to obtain financing for development. Currently, there are 8,333 registered Parish SACCOS.















The Shillings 490 billion PDM replaced Emyooga, a presidential initiative on wealth and job creation which was rolled out in October 2020 to support among others, market vendors, welders, taxi drivers, boda-boda riders, women and restaurant owners who come together in form of SACCOS.