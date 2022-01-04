In short
According to the target, the Uganda Revenue Authority was supposed to have collected a total of 6.827 trillion shillings by October, out of the annual target of 22.84 trillion, but it had collected 6.137 trillion shillings.
Government expenditure underperformed by 2.707 trillion shillings due to slow absorption capacity, mainly from slow procurement processes by some government projects.
Gov't Fails to Spend UGX 2 Trillion Amidst Revenue Shortfall
