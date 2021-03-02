In short
Kalungu West MP, Joseph Ssewungu raised a procedural matter regarding the failure by the Minister to present the list of missing persons as directed by House. He told parliament that he was ready to table a list of abducted Ugandans should the minister fail to do so.
Gov't Fails to Table List of Abduction Victims
