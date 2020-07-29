Alex Otto
Gov’t Fails to Use UGX 18 Trillion External Debt

29 Jul 2020, 07:48 Comments 101 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Parliament Updates
In short
According to the Vice-chairperson of the committee Lawrence Bategeka, although loan disbursement performance has been improving over time, a significant amount of committed external debt amounting to 18 trillion shillings remains undisbursed.

 

