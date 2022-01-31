In short
Mathias Mpuuga Nsamba, the Leader of Opposition in Parliament who also doubles the Nyendo-Mukungwe Division MP in Masaka city faulted the government for what he describes as inefficiencies, which may lead to misuse of program funds.
Gov't Failure To Gazette Guidelines Slows Implementation of Parish Development Model31 Jan 2022, 08:21 Comments 183 Views Masaka City Council, Elgin Road, Masaka, Uganda Local government Politics Analysis
In short
Tagged with: Parish Development Model in Delay Parish Development Model – PDM Parish Development Model-PDM
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.