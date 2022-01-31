Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Gov't Failure To Gazette Guidelines Slows Implementation of Parish Development Model

31 Jan 2022 Masaka City Council, Elgin Road, Masaka, Uganda

Mathias Mpuuga Nsamba, the Leader of Opposition in Parliament who also doubles the Nyendo-Mukungwe Division MP in Masaka city faulted the government for what he describes as inefficiencies, which may lead to misuse of program funds.

 

