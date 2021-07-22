Gov’t Faulted for Failure to Deliver Radio Sets to Households

In short
Walter Tootika, a parent who doubles as a Male Councilor for Omel Sub-County in Gulu District said the radio lessons were not beneficial to learners in the area because several homes do not own radios and they banked their hopes on Government’s false promise.
Gov’t Faulted for Failure to Deliver Radio Sets to Households22 Jul 2021, 19:11 Comments 155 Views Politics Education Health Updates
Pupils of Koro Primary School in Omoro drink water using their plates at lunch time before lockdown - Photo by Dominic Ochola
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.