Gov’t Finally Earmarks UGX 300M for Installing X-ray Machine at Buliisa Hospital

21 Jul 2022, 15:02 Comments 103 Views Buliisa, Uganda Health Updates

Dr. Nelson Naisye, the Buliisa District Health Officer-DHO, says that they have received a communication from the Health ministry indicating that Shillings 300 million has been earmarked for installing the X-ray machine. He says that although the money is yet to get into the district account, they are sure the machine will be up and running by the beginning of next month.

 

