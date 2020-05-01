In short
The officials include Arua District Chief Administrative Officer Ismael Ochengel and his deputy Paul Samuel Mbiiwa, who were interdicted in December 2018 by the Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Local Government to pave way for investigations into the suspected theft of 509 million Shillings from the district coffers.
Gov't Fined UGX 30 million over Delayed Reinstatement of Interdicted NUSAF Officials1 May 2020, 18:14 Comments 133 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
In short
Tagged with: ARUA DISTRICT Arua District CAO High Court Judge Musa Ssekaana Interdiction NUSAF Project
