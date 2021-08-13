In short
Frank Tumwebaze, the Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries says there is current invasion of the Quelea birds in Eastern Uganda which is affecting rice farms. The Quelea Bird also known as the red billed bird caused over 80 percent rice yield loss on average last year.
Gov't Flags Off Aircraft to Battle Quelea Birds in Eastern Uganda13 Aug 2021, 06:43 Comments 74 Views Soroti, Uganda Agriculture Updates
In short
Tagged with: Desert Locusts Control Organization- East Africa, DLCO- EA Quelea Bird Invasion in Eastern Uganda Soroti flying school aircraft for aerial spray
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.