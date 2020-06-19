Dominic Ochola
Gov’t Flags Off Distribution of Free Face Masks in Amuru

Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu flagging off distribution of free face masks at Elegu Primary School - Photo by Dominic Ochola

In short
Records by the District Health Department indicate that there have been 33 confirmed community cases of COVID-19 in Amuru. The district has also intercepted up to 233 long-distance cargo truck drivers who were mainly from Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda on transit to South Sudan through Elegu border post.

 

