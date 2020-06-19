Gov’t Flags Off Distribution of Free Face Masks in Amuru

In short
Records by the District Health Department indicate that there have been 33 confirmed community cases of COVID-19 in Amuru. The district has also intercepted up to 233 long-distance cargo truck drivers who were mainly from Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda on transit to South Sudan through Elegu border post.
Gov’t Flags Off Distribution of Free Face Masks in Amuru19 Jun 2020, 08:00 Comments 193 Views East Africa Health Local government Report
Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu flagging off distribution of free face masks at Elegu Primary School - Photo by Dominic Ochola
In short
Tagged with: Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19). free face masks lockdown restrictions porous Uganda – South Sudan border prevent community infections
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.