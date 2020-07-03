Govt Flags off Mass Distribution of Face Masks in Hoima District

In short
The Health Ministry delivered a total of 380,000 face masks to be distributed in 464 villages in the sub-counties of Kigorobya, Kitoba, Bombo, Buhanika, Kyabigambire, Buseruka, Kapapi, Buraru, Kijongo, Kisukuma, Kabaale and Kiganja.
Govt Flags off Mass Distribution of Face Masks in Hoima District3 Jul 2020, 05:31 Comments 128 Views Hoima, Uganda Health Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 Masks communities
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.