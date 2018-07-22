Govt Accuses Former Tooro Premier of Land Grabbing

In short
The government says that Irumba has hoodwinked the public into believing that he is a victim of a sinister plot, yet he is the aggressor on refugee land. The statement portends that Irumbas land title was issued based on a wrong Instruction for Land Survey since the same had been issued to the office of the Prime Minister.
Govt Accuses Former Tooro Premier of Land Grabbing22 Jul 2018, 17:11 Comments 253 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) says Steven Irumba, the former Tooro Premier acquired Land Title fraudulently. Login to license this image from 1$.
