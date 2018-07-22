Olive Nakatudde
17:12

Govt Accuses Former Tooro Premier of Land Grabbing

22 Jul 2018, 17:11 Comments 253 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) says Steven Irumba, the former Tooro Premier acquired Land Title fraudulently. Olive Nakatudde

Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) says Steven Irumba, the former Tooro Premier acquired Land Title fraudulently. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The government says that Irumba has hoodwinked the public into believing that he is a victim of a sinister plot, yet he is the aggressor on refugee land. The statement portends that Irumbas land title was issued based on a wrong Instruction for Land Survey since the same had been issued to the office of the Prime Minister.

 

Tagged with: office of the prime minister former prime minister of toro kingdom commission of inquiry into land matters justice catherine bamugemereire kyaka 1 refugee settlement

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.