In short
The Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation, UPPC has finally gazetted the Human Rights Enforcement Act, four days after being dragged to court for failure to do the same.
Gov't Gazettes Human Rights Enforcement Act 20195 Dec 2019, 12:37 Comments 109 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Politics Court Report
City Lawyer Anthony Wameli on the left and his client James Mubiru when they were suing UPPC at High Court. File Photo
In short
Tagged with: City lawyer Anthony Wameli Human Rights Enforcement Act 2019 UPPC Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation lawyer James Mubiru
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.