This came after the government asked parliament to reject the move by Gulu municipality MP Lyandro Komakech to secure permission for a private members bill on the Legal Aid Services. The proposed legal aid bill 2018 is intended for ease access to free legal aid by marginalized and vulnerable groups and also regulate the legal aid services providers in the country.
Govt Given one Month to table Legal Aid services Bill
27 Sep 2018
