Gov’t Hails People Power for Relief Food Donation

In short
People Power led by Flavia Kalule Nabagabe, the Women's league leader and Lina Zedriga, the Deputy Principle on Wednesday afternoon handed over 50 bags of Maize floor, 30 cartons of salt and 30 boxes of soap to support a plan to aid the vulnerable poor.
Gov’t Hails People Power for Relief Food Donation8 Apr 2020, 20:33 Comments 125 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Health Misc Updates
