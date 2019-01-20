Samuel Amanya
Govt Halts Issuance of Betting Licenses

20 Jan 2019, 18:30 Comments 262 Views Kabale, Uganda Religion Analysis
Critics say that Ugandan youths are trapped in a vicious cycle of betting, staking their little earnings while believing that they might win a jackpot in every stake. They add that online betting has reduced productivity among Ugandas youngsters, sinking families further into poverty.

 

