In short
The intervention comes at the backdrop of complaints, mostly by tenants, filed from different parts of the country with the most recent incident occurring at Bukompe village in Kassanda district where city businessman Abid Alam’s men forcefully destroyed homes and plantations in a bid to evict settlers. The matter has since been taken over by the Statehouse Anti-Corruption Unit.
Gov’t Halts Land Evictions During COVID-19 Lockdown Top story16 Apr 2020, 13:34 Comments 153 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Report
In short
Tagged with: Abid Alam Law Enforcement land evictions land evictions in Ugand
Mentioned: Land Registries Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Uganda Revenue Authority
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.