The 3rd, deputy premier, Rt. Hon. Lukia Nakadama, hands over the land title of Uganda Muslim Supreme council land to the Mufti of Uganda, H.E. Sheikh Shaban Mubaje on Friday.

In short

The contested land was donated to the Muslim community in the Busoga sub-region through a decree by the then President, Idi Amin, following the expulsion of Indians from Uganda in the early 1970s.