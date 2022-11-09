Nebert Rugadya
19:22

Govt Happy with Innonation Trend, But Investment Funds are Critical

9 Nov 2022, 19:17 Kampala, Uganda

In short
The Minister says that the country is on the right path to achieving its long-term vision, at least in the areas of Science and Technology, a sector she heads. Her conclusion comes from the events at the National Science Week, which was preceded by the launch of Uganda’s frost satellite into space on Monday.

 

