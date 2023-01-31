Olive Nakatudde
Gov’t has Admitted to Holding Five Abductees -LOP Mpuuga

31 Jan 2023, 16:45 Comments 187 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Human rights Report
The Opposition, Government officials meeting on missing persons chaired by Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa.

In short
"Nabbanja was confessing to an illegality in a government which she is Prime Minister of,” Mathias Mpuuga said. But Nabbanja says some of those reported as abducted are hardcore criminals.

 

