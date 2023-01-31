Gov’t has Admitted to Holding Five Abductees -LOP Mpuuga

In short
"Nabbanja was confessing to an illegality in a government which she is Prime Minister of,” Mathias Mpuuga said. But Nabbanja says some of those reported as abducted are hardcore criminals.
Gov’t has Admitted to Holding Five Abductees -LOP Mpuuga31 Jan 2023, 16:45 Comments 187 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Human rights Report
The Opposition, Government officials meeting on missing persons chaired by Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa.
