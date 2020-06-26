In short
Martin Wandera, the Director Labor, Employment and Industrial Relations says that while the government does not authorize workers to go to Iraq for any other employment apart from security, a number of Ugandans involved in domestic work and other jobs have contacted the Ministry that they need to be helped to return home.
Gov't Has No Duty for Stranded Ugandan Laborers Who Left Irregularly – Official
26 Jun 2020
