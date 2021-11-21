In short
Dr. Odongo says the matters affecting them relate to human capital development, delayed salary enhancement, poor working conditions characterized by chronic shortage of medical supplies and technologies such as Personal Protection Equipment, gloves among others.
Gov't Health Workers Announce Sit Down Strike
21 Nov 2021
In short
Tagged with: FIMU FUMI Secretary General Faith Nabushawo President Yoweri Museveni Samuel Odongo Oledo UMA UMA Secretary General Herbert Luswata Uganda Medical Association
