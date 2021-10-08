Govt Helpline Insufficient for Girls Harassed on the Internet -Activists

In short
Mondo Kyateeka, the Commissioner of Youth and Children’s Affairs says that girls need to start reporting cases of cyber harassment through the line noting that all through the lockdown which involved school closures, they were receiving other cases such as sexual assault, incest and torture.
Govt Helpline Insufficient for Girls Harassed on the Internet -Activists8 Oct 2021, 20:17 Comments 62 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Health Updates
