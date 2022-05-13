Gov’t Institutions Using COVID-19 As a Cover-up For Fraud -PAC

In short
The observation was made during a meeting on Thursday between the committee and officials from the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) as part of an inquiry into queries raised by the Office of the Auditor-General, regarding expenses made during the financial year 2020/2021.
Gov’t Institutions Using COVID-19 As a Cover-up For Fraud -PAC13 May 2022, 07:04 Comments 318 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Business and finance Health Report
Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI), Deputy Director, Julius Lutwama appearing before PAC- Central Government.
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.