In short
Charles Isabirye, the Chairperson of the National Council for older persons in Uganda said that older persons can access the grant in groups of 5 to 10 people and each group will be given five million shillings which they can channel into ventures like farming, Poultry and other ventures.
Gov't Introduces Special Grant for Older Persons Aged 60-79 Years
