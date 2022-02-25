In short
The effect of this, among others, is that the oil and gas and other resources being exploited in these areas are increasingly being seen as meant for the benefit of foreign companies and government officials, not the communities and the general population.
Gov't, Investors Doing Little to Avert in Oil Curse - Report
25 Feb 2022
In short
