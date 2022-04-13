Kukunda Judith
17:18

Gov't is Major Culprit in Threatening Environment - Judicial Officers

13 Apr 2022, 17:11 Comments 135 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
Constitutional Court Justice Christopher Gashirabake

Constitutional Court Justice Christopher Gashirabake

In short
In 2021, the leaders from countries that signed the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change-UNFCC pledged to further cut emissions of carbon dioxide a greenhouse gas that causes climate change. Uganda as a signatory committed itself to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 22 percent by 2030.

 

Tagged with: Climate Justice Didas Muhumuza Judicial Officers Justice John Eudes Keitirima

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.