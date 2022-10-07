Nebert Rugadya
17:50

Govt is Not Broke-PS Ramathan Goobi Assures Ugandans

7 Oct 2022, 17:46 Comments 170 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates
PS Ggoobi says government is not broke as thought by public

PS Ggoobi says government is not broke as thought by public

In short
Government agencies went without adequate funds for their projects in the first quarter of the financial year and many public servants were not fully paid by the end of the quarter. To the general public, the government was too broke to support its own budget.

 

Tagged with: Economy Quarter 2 releases

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.