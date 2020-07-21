Alex Otto
Gov't Issues SOPs for Boda Bodas

21 Jul 2020, 17:36 Comments 209 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Politics Updates
Boda boda operators parked at Kigongi stage with no face masks

In short
According to Joy Kabatsi all Boda Boda cyclists should sanitize regularly including their jackets and motorbikes before every trip. They will also be required to wear helmets which should be sanitized while passengers wear face shields or masks.

 

