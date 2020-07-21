In short
According to Joy Kabatsi all Boda Boda cyclists should sanitize regularly including their jackets and motorbikes before every trip. They will also be required to wear helmets which should be sanitized while passengers wear face shields or masks.
Gov't Issues SOPs for Boda Bodas21 Jul 2020, 17:36 Comments 209 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Politics Updates
In short
Tagged with: Boda Boda operations Parliament President Museveni SOPs opening lockdown
Mentioned: Boda Boda Associations Parliament
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.