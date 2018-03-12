Blanshe Musinguzi
15:40

Gov't Advised to Purchase Idle Land in Greater Kampala

12 Mar 2018, 15:38 Comments 188 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
World Bank recommends KCCA and government to zone and purchase of undeveloped land in Greater Kampala KCCA Photo

World Bank recommends KCCA and government to zone and purchase of undeveloped land in Greater Kampala Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The report highlights the growing challenges of unplanned urbanization, unemployment and informality in the Kampala, a city with a population of four million people, and how these can be addressed to ensure a brighter future for residents and businesses.

 

Tagged with: kampala capital city authority land purchase world bank report public investment urban development urbanization
Mentioned: kampala capital land tenure kcca buganda kingdom world bank district land boards land act government of uganda land fund economic development of greater kampala role of city governments

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.